Rockets' Tarik Black: Upgraded to probable
Black (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It looks like Black's hip issue was a minor one, as he should be ready to go off the bench in Friday's contest. Black will once again serve as the primary backup center for the Rockets, but he only played 12 minutes in that role in Houston's win over the 76ers on Wednesday.
