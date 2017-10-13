Rockets' Tarik Black: Will play Friday
Black (knee) will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Black has been nursing a sore left knee since the start of October, but it looks like he'll be able to have a go Friday in one last tuneup before the start of the regular season. Expect Black to be fairly limited Friday, however, as the team will likely look to ease him into the rotation and back into action.
