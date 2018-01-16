Rockets' Tarik Black: Will play Monday vs. Clippers
Black (eye) will play Monday against the Clippers, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Black sat out the Rockets last game with an eye injury, however he will return to the Rockets lineup Monday. This season, Black's averaging 10.0 minutes per game and will likely continue to play a similar role.
