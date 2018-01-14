Rockets' Tarik Black: Will practice Sunday
Black (eye) will practice Sunday and is likely to play Monday against the Clippers if he doesn't experiences any setbacks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Black took a shot to his left eye during Wednesday's game and was forced to sit out Friday's contest against the Suns. If everything goes according to plan during Sunday's practice, he'll rejoin the rotation for Monday's tilt. The big man has seen 12.8 minutes per game during his five appearances with the Rockets in January.
