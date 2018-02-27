Rockets' Tarik Black: Will start Monday
Black will start Monday as Clint Capela has been ruled out, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
With Capela being a late scratch Monday due to an illness, Black will move into the starting lineup. Black's averaging just 10.2 minutes per game this season, however his move to the starting lineup means he will almost certainly see a larger role Monday. Black will likely split Capela's minutes with Nene Hilario.
More News
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Will play Monday vs. Clippers•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Will practice Sunday•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Won't play Friday•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Productive on second unit Saturday•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Set for backup center duties Monday•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Scores season-high 13 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...