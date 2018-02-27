Rockets' Tarik Black: Will start Monday

Black will start Monday as Clint Capela has been ruled out, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

With Capela being a late scratch Monday due to an illness, Black will move into the starting lineup. Black's averaging just 10.2 minutes per game this season, however his move to the starting lineup means he will almost certainly see a larger role Monday. Black will likely split Capela's minutes with Nene Hilario.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories