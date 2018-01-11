Rockets' Tarik Black: Won't play Friday

Black suffered an abrasion to his left eye during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers and won't play against the Suns on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Black took a shot to the face on a dunk attempt during Wednesday's game and was ultimately unable to return, finishing the night with 13 points (6-8 FG), five rebounds and two steals across 15 minutes of action. The good news is he appears to have avoided a concussion, though he'll still be held out for at least one game. With Black and Nene Hilario (knee) both expected to miss Friday's contest, look for Clint Capela and Ryan Anderson to take on more minutes, while P.J. Tucker could also see increased run.