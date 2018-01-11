Rockets' Tarik Black: Won't play Friday
Black suffered an abrasion to his left eye during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers and won't play against the Suns on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Black took a shot to the face on a dunk attempt during Wednesday's game and was ultimately unable to return, finishing the night with 13 points (6-8 FG), five rebounds and two steals across 15 minutes of action. The good news is he appears to have avoided a concussion, though he'll still be held out for at least one game. With Black and Nene Hilario (knee) both expected to miss Friday's contest, look for Clint Capela and Ryan Anderson to take on more minutes, while P.J. Tucker could also see increased run.
More News
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Productive on second unit Saturday•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Set for backup center duties Monday•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Scores season-high 13 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Plays just three minutes Saturday•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Questionable Saturday•
-
Rockets' Tarik Black: Experiences foul trouble in victory•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...