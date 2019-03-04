Rockets' Terrence Jones: Gets another 10-day deal

The Rockets re-signed Jones to a second 10-day contract Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jones made just one appearance during his initial 10-day deal with Houston, playing 78 seconds in a 118-113 loss to the Hornets on Feb. 27. The Rockets are still lacking in frontcourt options with Kenneth Faried (hip) sidelined, so Jones will at least offer some added depth for the next week and a half, even though it doesn't appear he'll be in line for a regular rotation spot.