Rockets' Terrence Jones: Joining Rockets over weekend
Jones will join the Rockets ahead of Saturday's game against the Warriors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Jones will join the Rockets in California on Saturday after signing a 10-day contract with the team earlier in the week. The big man hasn't appeared in the NBA since 2016-2017, when he posted averages of 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 54 games with the Pelicans and Bucks. Jones will likely serve as front court depth during his stint with Houston.
