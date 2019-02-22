Rockets' Terrence Jones: Latches on with Houston

Jones is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by Houston in 2012, but he hasn't seen NBA action since the 2016-2017 campaign. He appeared in 54 games across stops in New Orleans and Milwaukee and posted averages of 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists during that stretch. Jones will be assigned to the Rio Grande Vipers for evaluation, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.