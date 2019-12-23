Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Handed questionable tag for Monday
Sefolosha is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sefolosha's availability for Monday's clash is now in jeopardy after falling ill. The team should have an update on his status closer to tip.
