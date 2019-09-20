Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Lands deal with Houston
Sefolosha signed a one-year, minimum contract with the Rockets on Friday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Sefolosha has been one of several free agents working out at the Rockets minicamp in Las Vegas and has turned that into a contract offer. Sefolosha not only has a history of playing with James Harden and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, but he should also be a good fit schematically in Houston. While he is 35 years old, Sefolosha still shot 43.6 percent from three with the Jazz last season and can be a versatile defender. He'll provide quality veteran depth to the Rockets' frontcourt this season.
