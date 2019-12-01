Sefolosha totaled seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 17 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 win over the Hawks.

Sefolosha swiped a season-high two steals while earning double-digit minutes for the seventh time in his last eight appearances. The absences of Danuel House (illness) and Eric Gordon (knee) have resulted in Sefolosha seeing a bit more time than usual lately, though he's still not very useful outside of deeper leagues.