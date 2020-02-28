Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Off injury report
Sefolosha (illness) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Flu-like symptoms prevented Sefolosha from playing Wednesday, but he should be good to go Saturday. Across eight February appearances, he's averaging 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 12.1 minutes.
