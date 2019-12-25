Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Officially out Wednesday
Sefolosha (illness) is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Houston listed Sefolosha as doubtful in advance of the contest, so his inactive status doesn't come as much of a surprise. Sefolosha will thus be sidelined for a second straight game, but he's not a major part of coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation even in times of better health. Sefolosha had played in only four of the Rockets' seven games before the ailment surfaced, averaging six minutes in those appearances.
