Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Out with flu-like symptoms
Sefolosha won't play Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to flu-like symptoms, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Sefolosha will miss his seventh game since the new year. With Sefolosha out, Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll could see more time.
