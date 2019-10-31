Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Plays 10 minutes Wednesday
Sefolosha managed three points, three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 159-158 victory over the Wizards.
Sefolosha played just 10 minutes on Wednesday, similar to his workload across the first four games of the season. He is going to struggle to have a meaningful role this season, serving primarily as depth behind a number of other players. He typically provides strong wing defense and is a handy offensive rebounder. Outside of the deepest formats, Sefolosha is unlikely to have any real value.
