Sefolosha contributed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 126-117 win over the Jazz.

Playing time was up across the board for most of the Rockets' supporting cast, as Houston was without three big-minute regulars in James Harden (thigh), Russell Westbrook (rest) and Clint Capela (heel). At the very least, Westbrook will be back in action Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, so expect Sefolosha to be one of several players whose minutes take a hit. Sefolosha was averaging only 9.3 minutes in the Rockets' prior five games and failed to leave the bench on one of those occasions.