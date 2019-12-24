Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Unavailable Monday
Sefolosha (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Sefolosha will miss Monday's matchup, though his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on Houston's rotation. He's averaging just 6.8 minutes over his last five games.
