Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Sefolosha (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Sefolosha missed Monday's game due to the illness and is on track to miss his second straight contest. The 35-year-old is averaging only 6.1 minutes over seven games in December.
