Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Will sit out second Tokyo game
Sefolosha (rest) is listed as out on the Rockets' injury report for Thursday's exhibition game against the Raptors in Tokyo, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Sefolosha is just getting some maintenance after he played Tuesday in the first leg of the Rockets' NBA Japan Games series with the Raptors. The veteran forward played 15 minutes off the bench in the Raptors' 134-129 loss, finishing with 10 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals and one rebound.
