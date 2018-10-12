Rockets' Tim Bond: Inks deal with Rockets

Bond signed a contract with the Rockets on Friday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Bond is very much a longshot to make the team, and he'll likely end up in the G-League or overseas. Last season as a senior at Eastern Michigan, he averaged 9.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31.0 minutes.