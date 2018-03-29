Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Will sign 10-day contract with Rockets
Quarterman will sign a 10-day contract with the Rockets, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.
Quarterman's last NBA action was back during the 2016-17 campaign, when he logged 16 appearances as a reserve for the Trail Blazers. He's since bounced around internationally and most recently was playing with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association. He'll now get another shot to return to the NBA, likely operating as a deep reserve in the backcourt for the Rockets after signing a 10-day deal. However, the fact that Quarterman is joining one of the best teams in the league doesn't bode well for his chances of seeing significant minutes, if any at all.
