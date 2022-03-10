The Rockets assigned Queen to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Queen received three minutes of garbage-time run for Houston in its 17-point loss to the Heat on Monday, but he went unused off the bench in Wednesday's closely-contested game against the Lakers, which the Rockets ultimately won in overtime. With Dennis Schroder (ankle) making his return from a four-game absence Wednesday, the Rockets are back to full strength in the backcourt, so the NBA team had no need to keep Queen around as a depth piece.