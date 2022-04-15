Queen put up 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, a block and an assist across 33 minutes in Thursday's 131-114 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Queen didn't log his usual results Thursday, but he did his part as the Vipers comfortably downed Delaware to win the G League title. Queen had a much bigger role in his second season for RGV, averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.0 block per game, and each of those stats is more than double of what he put up in 2020-2021. He also improved all aspects of his shooting, as he made 47.8 percent of his shots from the floor, 33.5 percent from deep and 79.6 percent from the free-throw line.