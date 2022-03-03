Queen was recalled from the G League by the Rockets on Thursday, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Queen is averaging 24.7 points with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League this season, but he'll join the NBA roster ahead of Friday's matchup with the Nuggets. He's appeared in eight games for Houston this season.
