Queen dropped 44 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 145-128 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 1 of the G League Finals.

Queen went off Tuesday, shooting very efficiently as he scored a season-high in points against the Blue Coats. He's making 3.3 three-pointers and scoring 25.3 points per game for RGV this season, and he's one game away from lifting the G League Trophy.