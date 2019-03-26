Rockets' Trevon Duval: Claimed by Rockets
Duval has been claimed off waivers by the Rockets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Duval was waived by the Bucks on Sunday after failing to make much of an impact in the NBA or the G League. However, the Rockets seem interested in his upside.
