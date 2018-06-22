Rockets' Trevon Duval: Playing summer league with Houston
Duval agreed to play for the Rockets during summer league, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Duval was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, but struggles shooting the ball at Duke really hurt his professional stock, which ultimately led to the point guard going undrafted. Duval, however, still has the makings of a great floor general and should have a legitimate opportunity to make a team's final roster this offseason.
