Rockets' Trevon Duval: Shines in LVSL debut
Duvan had 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4-8 FT) in Friday's summer league opener against the Pacers.
A one-and-done at Duke, Duval went undrafted last month but latched on with the Rockets in short order. While his struggles as a shooter were a major concern during the pre-draft process, Duval hit 7-of-10 attempts Friday, including both of his looks from beyond the arc. Duval added three rebounds, two assists and a block, though he did commit three turnovers in 23 minutes of action.
