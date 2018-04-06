Rockets' Trevor Ariza: 10 points in win

Ariza started and contributed with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal during Thursday's 96-94 win over Portland.

Ariza was able to finish in double figures by shooting 50 percent from the floor and knocking down 2-of-5 three-point attempts Thursday. The 32-year-old is still playing effectively, as he is averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 65 games played during his 14th NBA season.