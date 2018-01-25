Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Ariza scores 23 points on 14 three-point attempts

Ariza tallied 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-14 3PT), four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes of action in a 104-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

After a dud in his first game back from suspension, Ariza came up with one of his best scoring performances of the year here. What makes him so valuable is his role, as he's averaging 36 minutes per game in this potent Houston offense. That's why fantasy owners need to stay the course, as Chris Paul and James Harden will make him a valuable fantasy asset going forward. The 14 three-point attempts here mark a season-high, as that number should continue to rise for a team who leads the league in three's taken.