Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Back down to earth in Game 3 loss
Ariza registered just six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Houston's 126-85 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.
Ariza had surged to the tune of a postseason-high 19 points in Game 2, an unexpected development considering he'd scored in single digits in five of the prior six contests. He was back down to that level of production again Sunday, seeing his offensive usage go down a notch and coming up empty on both tries from three-point range. The Rockets are naturally at their best when Ariza's hand gets hot, something that would undoubtedly be a welcome sight when Houston tries to even the series in Tuesday's Game 4.
