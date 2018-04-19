Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Breaks out for 15 points in Game 2
Ariza produced 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Houston's 102-82 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Even though he was far from sharp from the field, Ariza's trio of three-pointers helped him to his first double-digit scoring effort since April 5. The veteran doesn't seem to be showing any signs of breaking out of his shooting slump, however. Factoring in Wednesday's 35.7 percent effort, Ariza has shot under 40.0 percent in five of his last six games dating back to April 1, making him a tournament-only DFS play in the postseason.
