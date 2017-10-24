Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Dealing with bruised foot

Ariza suffered a bruised left foot in Monday's loss to the Grizzlies and could miss Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ariza still managed to play through the injury in Monday's loss, as he still logged a team-high 40 minutes. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's contest, but it appears likely that Ariza will miss at least one game this week. If Ariza is ruled out, look for P.J. Tucker to get the start at small forward in his place.