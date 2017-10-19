Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Disappears in Wednesday's win

Ariza tallied just two points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 win over the Kings.

Wednesday's stat line was a perfect snapshot of one of Ariza's trademark disappearing acts, a troublesome trend that he's often exhibited in recent seasons. The 32-year-old couldn't get anything from the field to drop and is now 3-for-15 overall in the first two contests of the season. He wasn't able to make up for the poor shooting night with production elsewhere either, and he may see a more reduced offensive role than in prior Houston campaigns due to the addition of Chris Paul (knee), the ongoing development of Clint Capela and the expected improvement of Ryan Anderson in his second Rockets season.