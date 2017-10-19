Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Disappears in Wednesday's win
Ariza tallied just two points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 win over the Kings.
Wednesday's stat line was a perfect snapshot of one of Ariza's trademark disappearing acts, a troublesome trend that he's often exhibited in recent seasons. The 32-year-old couldn't get anything from the field to drop and is now 3-for-15 overall in the first two contests of the season. He wasn't able to make up for the poor shooting night with production elsewhere either, and he may see a more reduced offensive role than in prior Houston campaigns due to the addition of Chris Paul (knee), the ongoing development of Clint Capela and the expected improvement of Ryan Anderson in his second Rockets season.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Stays hot from field Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Hits five threes Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Leads team in scoring in season-ending loss•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Fills out stat sheet in Game 4 win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Drops 17 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Posts game-high 23 points in Game 1 win•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....