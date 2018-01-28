Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Exits game with leg injury Sunday

Ariza is dealing with a left leg injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Suns, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Ariza suffered the injury at the start of the first quarter Sunday, playing just one minute before heading to the locker room. The Rockets have yet to provide anything more than it's a left leg injury, so keep any eye out for additional updates following the game. He'll likely undergo more tests then, which should give us a better indication on whether or not he'll miss more time. Tentatively consider Ariza questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Magic.