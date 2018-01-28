Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Exits game with leg injury Sunday
Ariza is dealing with a left leg injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Suns, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Ariza suffered the injury at the start of the first quarter Sunday, playing just one minute before heading to the locker room. The Rockets have yet to provide anything more than it's a left leg injury, so keep any eye out for additional updates following the game. He'll likely undergo more tests then, which should give us a better indication on whether or not he'll miss more time. Tentatively consider Ariza questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Magic.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Ariza scores 23 points on 14 three-point attempts•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores three points in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Will play, start Monday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Suspended two games•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Flirts with double-double Monday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Solid effort in Saturday's loss•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...