Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Flirts with double-double Monday

Ariza tallied 18 points (6-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes in Monday's 116-107 victory over the Bulls.

Ariza attempted nearly all of his shots from behind the arc Monday night, but his rebound total was the biggest surprise on his stat line. He should continue to post solid scoring totals especially with James Harden sidelined, but the rebounds and assists were an outlier from his season-long stats.