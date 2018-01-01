Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Generates 26 points on Sunday

Ariza posted 26 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 45 minutes during Sunday's 148-142 win over the Lakers.

Ariza recorded his season-high scoring night of the season, spurred on by a blistering six-for 10 effort from long range. the 32-year-old forward is in Houston for games exactly like this one, as a provider of a deep-ball threat to help spur their fast-paced offense. While he's a bit overlooked at times with so much talent around him, its hard to find a more dependable player, as he's played in 80-plus games over the past three seasons.