Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Hits five threes Tuesday
Ariza finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 preseason win over the Thunder.
Despite playing just 26 minutes, Ariza fired off seven three-point attempts, connecting on five of them. Having Chris Paul and James Harden at the helm will likely mean even more open shots for Ariza than he got last season, when he took 6.9 threes (34.4 percent) across 34.7 minutes per game.
