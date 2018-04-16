Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Lackluster showing in Game 1 win

Ariza accounted for just three points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during Houston's 104-101 win over the Timberwolves during Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Ariza couldn't get much going from the field, continuing an extended stretch of poor shooting that dates back to mid-March. The veteran posted a 36.0 percent success rate over the last 13 games of the regular season, a sample that included 11 contests with a sub-40-percent figure. Given his slump and overall inconsistency, Ariza figures to remain a risky DFS play throughout the postseason.