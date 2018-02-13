Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Listed as out for Tuesday
Ariza (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Ariza is said to be close to returning to the court after missing the Rockets' past seven games due to a strained left hamstring, but with the All-Star break looming over the weekend, it's likely the team will err on the side of caution and give him some additional time to heal up. With that in mind, look for Ariza to also sit out the Rockets' final game before the break Wednesday against Sacramento, affording Luc Mbah a Moute another turn as the starting small forward.
