Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Looking for long-term deal

Ariza will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is expected to demand a contract in the range of four-to-five years, Kelly Iko of Rockets Wire reports.

That would be a hefty demand for the 33-year-old Ariza, who has been the Rockets' starting small forward since joining the team in summer of 2014. His ability to defend, knock down threes and durability will garner significant attention on the market, but maybe not at four-to-five years.