Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Looking for long-term deal
Ariza will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is expected to demand a contract in the range of four-to-five years, Kelly Iko of Rockets Wire reports.
That would be a hefty demand for the 33-year-old Ariza, who has been the Rockets' starting small forward since joining the team in summer of 2014. His ability to defend, knock down threes and durability will garner significant attention on the market, but maybe not at four-to-five years.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scuffles with shot in Game 5 win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Back down to earth in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Shot gets hot in Game 2 win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Solid complementary effort in Game 3•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Contributes eight points in Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Solid game with 16 points Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....