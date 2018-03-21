Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Modest line in Tuesday's win

Ariza generated six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

The 14-year veteran saw his fewest minutes since Feb. 23, which helped lead to his fourth single-digit scoring tally over the last eight games. Ariza's shot has gone in the tank more often than not recently, as Tuesday marked his fourth time over the last six games with a sub-40-percent success rate from the field. He can still be counted on for the occasional double-digit scoring tally, but his own inconsistency coupled with the high usage of the starting backcourt duo of James Harden and Chris Paul can often serve to cap Ariza's overall production.