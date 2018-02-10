Rockets' Trevor Ariza: No return timetable, could be out past break

Ariza (hamstring) is "getting close", but has no timetable for a return and could remain out past the All-Star break, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ariza should be considered day-to-day for the time being and questionable for Sunday's contest against the Mavericks, though it doesn't sound likely he'll take the floor. The team has boosted their forward depth, however, adding Joe Johnson to the team after he was bought out by the Kings following a trade by the Jazz.