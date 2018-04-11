Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Offensive struggles continue Tuesday

Ariza delivered just six points (3-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes in a 105-99 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Ariza's extensive shooting struggles persisted, as he posted a sub-40-percent success rate for the ninth time in the last 11 games. The veteran wing has particularly scuffled from distance, draining just 18.2 percent of his 22 attempts from behind the arc during four April contests. He'll thus head into the postseason looking to get his offensive game back on track, but he remains a fourth offensive option behind Chris Paul, James Harden and Clint Capela on most nights anyhow.