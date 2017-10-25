Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out for three-game road trip
Ariza (foot) has been ruled out for the Rockets' upcoming three-game road trip.
Ariza originally suffered the injury during Monday's tilt with the Grizzlies and is now set to miss the next three games with what's being listed as a left midfoot sprain. He's expected to be re-evaluated once back in Houston, which should give us a better indication on the severity of it, as well as if Ariza could be in danger of missing more time. For the duration of his absence, look for P.J. Tucker to benefit the most, while Luc Mbah a Moute could also pick up some additional playing time.
