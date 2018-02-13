Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out through All-Star break
Ariza (hamstring) has been ruled out through the All-Star break, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
According to coach Mike D'Antoni, Ariza likely could return Tuesday or Wednesday if he wanted, but with the All-Star break coming shortly after, there was no real reason to rush him back. That should mean Ariza is back to full strength ahead of the team's matchup with the Timberwolves on Feb. 23 following the break, so fantasy owners should get ready to fire him back up in the next few weeks. In the meantime, Luc Mbah a Moute should continue to work as the Rockets' starting small forward.
