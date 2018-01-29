Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out Tuesday, likely to miss next five games

Coach Mike D'Antoni ruled Ariza (leg) out of Tuesday's game against Orlando and said he expects Ariza to miss the entirety of the team's upcoming, four-game road trip, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ariza suffered a left leg injury early in Sunday's game against the Suns, and it looks like he'll miss at least the next two weeks. His absence will open up more than 30 minutes in the Rockets' regular wing rotation, so expect the likes of Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, Gerald Green, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker to each be in line for increased roles. Following Tuesday's game, the Rockets will embark on a four-game road swing, which begins Thursday in San Antonio and wraps up next Wednesday (Feb. 7) in Miami.