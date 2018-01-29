Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out Tuesday, likely to miss next five games
Coach Mike D'Antoni ruled Ariza (leg) out of Tuesday's game against Orlando and said he expects Ariza to miss the entirety of the team's upcoming, four-game road trip, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ariza suffered a left leg injury early in Sunday's game against the Suns, and it looks like he'll miss at least the next two weeks. His absence will open up more than 30 minutes in the Rockets' regular wing rotation, so expect the likes of Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, Gerald Green, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker to each be in line for increased roles. Following Tuesday's game, the Rockets will embark on a four-game road swing, which begins Thursday in San Antonio and wraps up next Wednesday (Feb. 7) in Miami.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Exits game with leg injury Sunday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Ariza scores 23 points on 14 three-point attempts•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores three points in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Will play, start Monday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Suspended two games•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Flirts with double-double Monday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...