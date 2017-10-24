Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers
Ariza (foot) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Though Ariza played through the injury and recorded 40 minutes Monday, the pain has seemingly gotten worse. While he's sidelined, P.J. Tucker is a likely candidate to draw the start. Luc Mbah a Moute and Ryan Anderson could see increased run as well.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Dealing with bruised foot•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Disappears in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Stays hot from field Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Hits five threes Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Leads team in scoring in season-ending loss•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Fills out stat sheet in Game 4 win•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...