Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers

Ariza (foot) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though Ariza played through the injury and recorded 40 minutes Monday, the pain has seemingly gotten worse. While he's sidelined, P.J. Tucker is a likely candidate to draw the start. Luc Mbah a Moute and Ryan Anderson could see increased run as well.

