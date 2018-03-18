Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Pitches in 17 points Saturday

Ariza delivered 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran wing did much of his damage from distance, with his quartet of successful threes equaling a monthly best. Ariza has been all over the map shooting-wise recently, as he's posted at least a 50.0 percent success rate in three of his last five, along with 10.0 - and 20.0-percent tallies in the other pair of games during that span. While his offense can be difficult to trust, his ability to offer serviceable supplemental production on the boards -- and to a lesser extent, assists -- keeps his fantasy value at a solid level.